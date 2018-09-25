Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month for a super-spacious loft in Parkdale

Address: 363 Sorauren Avenue, Suite 412

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Agent: Nicole Brdlik, Toronto Lofts Realty Corp., Brokerage

Price: $3,499 per month

The place

A 115-year-old converted loft with a huge, open living space.

The history

The building has been around since 1903, and it was converted into residences 11 years ago. The original owner of this corner unit updated the floors, appliances and cabinets. The current owner has lived here for six years and is now renting the place out.

The flooring is polished concrete:

The kitchen has quartz countertops:

Here’s another look at the kitchen:

And here’s one of the bathrooms:

Major perks

The suite is big enough to be a two-bedroom, but it has only one—which leaves space for a giant living room, making this a perfect place to entertain large crowds:

Possible deal breaker

This condo may be great for parties by day, but the single bedroom means guests would have to find another place to crash overnight:

Also, parking isn’t included.

By the numbers

• $3,499 per month

• 1,000 square feet (approximately)

• 10-foot ceilings

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 0 parking spots