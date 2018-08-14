Rental of the Week: $3,000 per month for a two-bedroom condo in Moss Park
Address: 323 Richmond Street, Unit 607
Neighbourhood: Moss Park
Agent: Mike Canavan, Re/Max Realty Specialists Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,000 per month
The place
A condo with two bedrooms in a downtown building.
The history
The building was completed in 2000. The owner of this unit put in new flooring after buying the place in 2014. Now she’s living in another province and renting the unit out.
Here’s the entry:
There’s an office area:
And here’s the living area, with balcony access:
The dining area:
The kitchen has a granite breakfast bar:
The guest bedroom looks a little crowded in this state, but fold in the pullout couch and it would make a nice den:
Here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
Major perks
Although the condo measures less than 1,000 square feet, the open living and dining spaces make it possible to cram in plenty of party guests. The owner is willing to throw in the kitchen table, bar stools and master bedroom furniture at no additional charge.
Possible deal breaker
The view isn’t the greatest, but the balcony does, at least, add about 100 square feet of outdoor living space:
By the numbers
• $3,000 per month
• 900 square feet (approximately)
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking spot
• 1 locker