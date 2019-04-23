Rental of the Week: $2,500 per month for a Leslieville pad with plenty of storage
Address: 319 Carlaw Avenue, Unit 1012
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agents: Lani Fumerton and Melanie Wright, Union Realty Brokerage Inc.
Price: $2,500 per month
The place
A furnished one-bedroom loft in the east end.
The history
The Work Lofts, which contain a mix of residential units and office space, are about seven years old. The current owner bought this 10th-floor unit in 2016. She furnished the space and refreshed the floors, paint and lighting.
Here’s the entry:
The kitchen has a concrete-topped island:
The living room has an uninterrupted view:
Here’s the bedroom:
The bathroom:
And the balcony:
Major perks
This 680-square-foot unit comes with tons of built-in storage, so tenants won’t necessarily have to perform a Kondo-esque purge of all their possessions before they move in.
There’s a bit of storage under the bench in the dining area:
And the bedroom closet makes good use of vertical space:
Possible deal breaker
The owner is only looking to rent this place out for six to nine months, so anyone looking for a place to stay for a few years would be better off elsewhere.
By the numbers
• $2,500 per month
• 676 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 balcony
• 1 underground parking spot