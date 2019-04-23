Rental of the Week: $2,500 per month for a Leslieville pad with plenty of storage

Rental of the Week: $2,500 per month for a Leslieville pad with plenty of storage

Address: 319 Carlaw Avenue, Unit 1012

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agents: Lani Fumerton and Melanie Wright, Union Realty Brokerage Inc.

Price: $2,500 per month

The place

A furnished one-bedroom loft in the east end.

The history

The Work Lofts, which contain a mix of residential units and office space, are about seven years old. The current owner bought this 10th-floor unit in 2016. She furnished the space and refreshed the floors, paint and lighting.

Here’s the entry:

The kitchen has a concrete-topped island:

The living room has an uninterrupted view:

Here’s the bedroom:

The bathroom:

And the balcony:

Major perks

This 680-square-foot unit comes with tons of built-in storage, so tenants won’t necessarily have to perform a Kondo-esque purge of all their possessions before they move in.

There’s a bit of storage under the bench in the dining area:

And the bedroom closet makes good use of vertical space:

Possible deal breaker

The owner is only looking to rent this place out for six to nine months, so anyone looking for a place to stay for a few years would be better off elsewhere.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $2,500 per month

• 676 square feet

• 9-foot ceilings

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 1 balcony

• 1 underground parking spot