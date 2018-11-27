Condos

Rental of the Week: $4,500 per month for a two-bedroom condo with a view of High Park

Rental of the Week: $4,500 per month for a two-bedroom condo with a view of High Park

By | Photography By Imaginahome Inc. |  

By | Photography By Imaginahome Inc. |  

Address: 1990 Bloor Street West, Unit 710
Neighbourhood: High Park
Agent: Patrick Devine, DeClute Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $4,500 per month

The place

An unfurnished two-bedroom in the High Park Condos.

The history

The owners bought the place pre-construction in 2012 and took possession last year. The unit—one of the largest in the building—is available starting from mid-January.

Here’s the living area:

And the dining area:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

Major perks

Both bedrooms have walk-outs to a wraparound balcony with a seventh floor view of High Park across the street. If that’s not enough, the kitchen was designed by Cecconi Simone:

Possible deal breaker

All that outdoor space is great, but the narrow balcony layout wouldn’t be conducive to a large gathering:

By the numbers

• $4,500 per month
• 1,100 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 parking spot

Topics: condominium Condos High Park Homes housing rental market rental of the week

 

More Rentals of the Week

Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,600 per month for a Moss Park one-bedroom with skyline views

Houses

Rental of the Week: $12,000 per month to live in a decked-out Victorian in Yorkville

Condos

Rental of the Week: $19,000 per month for a Harbourfront penthouse with uninterrupted lake views

Condos

Rental of the Week: $5,000 per month to live in a genuine loft near King and Spadina

Condos

Rental of the Week: $8,500 per month for a two-storey King West condo with a decked-out terrace

Houses

Rental of the Week: $6,900 per month for a renovated home near the Ossington strip