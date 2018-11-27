Rental of the Week: $4,500 per month for a two-bedroom condo with a view of High Park
Address: 1990 Bloor Street West, Unit 710
Neighbourhood: High Park
Agent: Patrick Devine, DeClute Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $4,500 per month
The place
An unfurnished two-bedroom in the High Park Condos.
The history
The owners bought the place pre-construction in 2012 and took possession last year. The unit—one of the largest in the building—is available starting from mid-January.
Here’s the living area:
And the dining area:
There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And the other:
Major perks
Both bedrooms have walk-outs to a wraparound balcony with a seventh floor view of High Park across the street. If that’s not enough, the kitchen was designed by Cecconi Simone:
Possible deal breaker
All that outdoor space is great, but the narrow balcony layout wouldn’t be conducive to a large gathering:
By the numbers
• $4,500 per month
• 1,100 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 parking spot