Rental of the Week: $3,000 per month to live in an industrial loft in Moss Park

Address: 155 Dalhousie Street, Unit 836

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Steven Fontes, Hazelton Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,950 per month

The place

A furnished one-bedroom loft with 12-foot ceilings.

The owner has carved a bit of a den out of this hallway:

Here’s the living area, with some cool industrial wall sconces:

The kitchen and living area are combined:

The bedroom is behind some sliding doors:

And here’s the bathroom:

The history

The Merchandise Building was built in 1910 as a warehouse for the now-defunct Simpson’s department store chain. It was converted into lofts in 2000, and the landlord bought this unit in 2014. She’s currently travelling, and decided to rent out the property rather than sell. It’s available immediately.

Major perks

There’s a Metro on the ground floor, so residents don’t have to go far for groceries during the cold winter months. Inside the unit, concrete floors and exposed ductwork give everything an authentically industrial feel.

Possible deal breaker

All that gritty charm and convenience comes at a price: this place is not cheap for a one-bedroom of its size. And with only one window, it’s low on natural light.

By the numbers

• $2,950 per month

• 875 square feet

• 12-foot ceilings

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 1 parking spot