Rental of the Week: $2,650 to live above a furniture store on Avenue Road

By | Photography By RealMedia |  

Address: 152 Avenue Road
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Robert Citrullo, Revealed Real Estate Group, Re/Max Professional Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,650 per month

The place

A one-bedroom loft-style apartment above a furniture store.

The history

This third-floor unit used to be an office, but a few months ago the owner finished renovating it into a living space, complete with a new kitchen:

The bedroom has its own little space:

Here’s the bathroom:

Ensuite laundry: the ultimate luxury.

Major perks

The place has a unique, open interior, with a big diamond-shaped window in the front:

Though the unit only has one bedroom, it has plenty of storage space, including a 200-square-foot storage room.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no dedicated parking space, but, since the building is located in a commercial area, drivers shouldn’t have to look far for a spot.

By the numbers

• $2,650 per month
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 closet
• 0 parking spaces

The Hunt

