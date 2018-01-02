Rental of the Week: $2,650 to live above a furniture store on Avenue Road
Address: 152 Avenue Road
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Robert Citrullo, Revealed Real Estate Group, Re/Max Professional Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,650 per month
The place
A one-bedroom loft-style apartment above a furniture store.
The history
This third-floor unit used to be an office, but a few months ago the owner finished renovating it into a living space, complete with a new kitchen:
The bedroom has its own little space:
Here’s the bathroom:
Ensuite laundry: the ultimate luxury.
Major perks
The place has a unique, open interior, with a big diamond-shaped window in the front:
Though the unit only has one bedroom, it has plenty of storage space, including a 200-square-foot storage room.
Possible deal breaker
There’s no dedicated parking space, but, since the building is located in a commercial area, drivers shouldn’t have to look far for a spot.
By the numbers
• $2,650 per month
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 closet
• 0 parking spaces