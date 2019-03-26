Condos

Rental of the Week: $6,250 per month for an elaborately furnished condo in Dufferin Grove

By | Photography By Lyle Gelowitz |  

Address: 130 Rusholme Road, Unit 603
Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove
Agent: Susan MacLeod, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $6,250 per month

The place

A spacious condo with new furnishings and a massive terrace.

The history

The original owner bought this unit pre-construction, put in some high-end furnishings and sold it in December, along with the furniture, to the current owner, who is now renting the place out while he works abroad. He’s looking for a minimum six-month lease.

The kitchen chairs and stools are from Design Within Reach:

Here’s a closer look at the dining area:

The den has a sofa bed from Urban Mode:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

The bed in the master bedroom is yet another Design Within Reach score:

And here’s the master bath:

Major perks

Not only is this condo move-in ready, it has tons of space for living and entertaining. The south-facing balcony is practically built for barbecues:

And there are two parking spaces, so guests won’t have to hunt for spots on the street.

Possible deal breaker

Some of the furnishings are incredibly expensive, so tenants with young children may want to look for a place that’s a little more tolerant of jam-covered hands.

By the numbers

• $6,250 per month
• 1,555 square feet
• 404-square-foot terrace
• 10-foot ceilings
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spots
• 1 terrace

Topics: Dufferin Grove Homes housing rental market rental of the week

 

