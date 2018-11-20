Rental of the Week: $3,600 per month for a Moss Park one-bedroom with skyline views

Address: 112 George Street, Unit 2103

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Erica Smith and Lorena Magallanes, Stomp Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,600 per month

The place

A one-bedroom condo within walking distance of the St. Lawrence Market.

The history

This unit is in the south tower of The Vu, a condo complex that was completed in 2010. The owner bought the space pre-construction and rented it out unfurnished. Over the past few years, she has added new floors and upgraded the kitchen. The unit is now up for rent fully furnished.

Here’s the entry. You can really tell whoever staged this place believes in mirrors as a way of making a space feel larger:

Here’s the kitchen:

And the living area:

There’s a little room for a dining table beside the bedroom:

And the bedroom:

Major perks

Although this condo has less than 800 square feet of living space, the stylish built-ins provide ample room for storage:

Plus, living on the 21st floor means waking up to the sight of the city’s skyline. (The building’s not called “The Vu” for no reason.)

Possible deal breaker

There’s only one bathroom in the whole unit. But in a condo this size, many renters would likely prefer to reserve all that extra square footage for other uses, anyway.

By the numbers

• $3,600 per month

• 740 square feet (approximately)

• 9-foot ceilings

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 1 balcony

• 1 parking spot