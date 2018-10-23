Rental of the Week: $8,500 per month for a two-storey King West condo with a decked-out terrace

Address: 111 Bathurst Street, Unit 1606

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Christina Calla, Royal LePage Infinity Realty, Brokerage

Price: $8,500 per month

The place

A fully furnished penthouse near King Street West.

The history

The building was completed in 2016. The owner of this unit made some upgrades to the counters, cooktop and closets. She’s planning to travel for a year and wants to rent the place out while she’s gone.

Two of the three bedrooms are located on the ground floor. This one is set up as a den. It has a Murphy bed for guests:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite, all decked out in marble:

The kitchen, living spaces and third bedroom are all upstairs:

Here’s the living area:

The dining table is a custom piece by Rusteak. The agent says it was made of a tree that fell during 2013’s Toronto ice storm:

The kitchen has a quartz breakfast bar:

Major perks

Tenants can take full advantage of the downtown views from the huge terrace. It comes with all the furniture in the photo:

Possible deal breaker

This place is only going to be available to rent for one year, so anyone hoping for a long-term home probably won’t want to bother.

By the numbers

• $8,500 per month

• 1,849 square feet

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 1 fireplace

• 1 underground parking spot

• 1 terrace

• 1 balcony