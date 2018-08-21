Rental of the Week: $7,500 per month for a corner suite in the Church-Wellesley Village
Address: 110 Charles Street East, Suit 4402
Neighbourhood: Church-Wellesley Village
Agent: Yolla Krob, Re/Max Crossroads Inc., Brokerage
Price: $7,500 per month
The place
A two-bedroom penthouse suite near Yonge and Bloor, available furnished or unfurnished.
The history
This corner unit is at the top of the 44-storey X Condos building, completed in 2010. The owner lived here for three years, but is now moving out of town for work. The place is available in October.
Here’s the living area, with two walls of windows:
There’s a small dining area:
And a den:
Here’s the kitchen:
The second bedroom is set up as an office:
Here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
Major perks
There are wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows along the entire living space. Because the unit is so high above street level, it has amazing views of downtown.
Possible deal breaker
With exposures this large, the sun can be relentless at certain times of day. Fortunately, the owner has installed UV-protected windows and fully automated shades.
By the numbers
• $7,500 per month
• 1,660 square feet
• 11-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 balconies
• 1 den
• 1 powder room
• 1 parking spot