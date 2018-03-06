Rental of the Week: $13,000 per month to live in a spacious condo with the CN Tower in its backyard
Address: 10 Navy Wharf Court, Penthouse 2
Neighbourhood: Harbourfront
Agent: Erin Carlson, Rent it Furnished
Price: $12,995 per month
The place
A furnished two-bedroom corner suite next door to the Rogers Centre.
The history
This penthouse sits atop the 40-storey Harbour View Estates building, built in 2005. The current owner, model and DJ Tara Mobayen, bought the unit completely furnished last December. She travels frequently for work, so she’s leasing it out.
Here’s the dining area. Christmas tree not included:
The kitchen is done up with trendy subway tile:
Rent this place and you will literally be able to see your home from the CN Tower:
Here’s the master bedroom:
And the view:
Major perks
The master bedroom comes with a built-in movie projector, so it’s possible to watch big-screen movies in bed. Plus, the balcony has a close-up view of the CN Tower.
Possible deal breaker
The master bathroom, in a glassed-off area inside the master bedroom, doesn’t have the giant soaker tub one might expect from a condo of this caliber:
But the building has a shared spa with a pool, hot tub, massage rooms and sauna for anyone who craves a more luxurious place to relax.
By the numbers
• $12,995 per month
• 2,500 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 parking spot