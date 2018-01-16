Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month for a two-storey loft near St. Lawrence Market

Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month for a two-storey loft near St. Lawrence Market

By | Photography By John Warren/FirstFrame Photography |  

By | Photography By John Warren/FirstFrame Photography |  

Address: 1 Scott Street, Suite 404
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence
Agent: Sandy Soldera, Remax West Realty Inc. Brokerage
Price: $3,500 per month

The place

A sleek, two-storey condo in a historic and convenient part of downtown.

Here’s the entryway:

The kitchen:

The living area has high ceilings and a floating staircase:

The master bedroom, on the upper level, is open to the living area below:

And here’s the master ensuite:

The history

This condo is in a two-tower complex that was built in 2009. The owners lived here for about five years, but now they’re expecting a child. They’ve decided to rent the place out so they can move into a bigger home.

Major perks

The unit has a loft-like layout, with 18-foot ceilings, but without the exposed concrete found in many newer lofts—which could be a plus for anyone who prefers drywall on their walls and wood under their feet. Plus, it’s walking distance to Union Station and St. Lawrence Market.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no balcony, but the big windows let in plenty of light.

By the numbers

• $3,500 per month
• 1,000 square feet
• 18-foot ceilings
• 2 storeys
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 bedroom
• 1 parking spot
• 1 locker
• 0 balconies

The Hunt

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week St. Lawrence

 

More Rentals of the Week

Condos

Rental of the Week: $7,500 per month to live in a giant suite at the mouth of the Humber River

Condos

Rental of the Week: $2,650 to live above a furniture store on Avenue Road

Real Estate

The 10 most popular Rentals of the Week of 2017

Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a brick-lined loft across the street from St. Lawrence Market

Houses

Rental of the Week: $13,900 per month for a celebrity-approved townhouse in the Annex

Houses

Rental of the Week: $14,000 per month for a Yorkville house with maid service