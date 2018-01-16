Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month for a two-storey loft near St. Lawrence Market

Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month for a two-storey loft near St. Lawrence Market

Address: 1 Scott Street, Suite 404

Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence

Agent: Sandy Soldera, Remax West Realty Inc. Brokerage

Price: $3,500 per month

The place

A sleek, two-storey condo in a historic and convenient part of downtown.

Here’s the entryway:

The kitchen:

The living area has high ceilings and a floating staircase:

The master bedroom, on the upper level, is open to the living area below:

And here’s the master ensuite:

The history

This condo is in a two-tower complex that was built in 2009. The owners lived here for about five years, but now they’re expecting a child. They’ve decided to rent the place out so they can move into a bigger home.

Major perks

The unit has a loft-like layout, with 18-foot ceilings, but without the exposed concrete found in many newer lofts—which could be a plus for anyone who prefers drywall on their walls and wood under their feet. Plus, it’s walking distance to Union Station and St. Lawrence Market.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no balcony, but the big windows let in plenty of light.

By the numbers

• $3,500 per month

• 1,000 square feet

• 18-foot ceilings

• 2 storeys

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 1 parking spot

• 1 locker

• 0 balconies