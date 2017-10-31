Rental of the Week: $7,500 per month to live by the lake in Mimico

Address: 1 Palace Pier Court, Unit 2901

Neighbourhood: Mimico

Agent: Harry Sarvaiya, Re/Max West Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $7,500 per month

The place

A spacious apartment with views of Lake Ontario.

The history

The tower, known as Palace Place, was built in 1993 by Bramalea. This 29th-floor unit is one of the largest in the building. A family bought the apartment in 2004 and lived here for 10 years. They recently put in hardwood floors and repainted the walls.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area has a lake view:

Here’s the kitchen:

Downtown is visible in the distance:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom is large, and has high enough ceilings for an imposing four-poster bed:

This is a bathtub with a view:

Major perks

The apartment has plenty of big windows, with views of the city and Lake Ontario. Plus, the building offers a free shuttle service to Union, for those who would rather not max out their Presto cards.

Possible deal breaker

The price might be a turnoff for some, but, considering the fact that it includes all the furniture and $2,600 in monthly maintenance fees, it might actually be a good deal for the right tenant.

By the numbers

• $7,500 per month

• 2,836 square feet

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 underground parking spaces