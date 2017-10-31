Rental of the Week: $7,500 per month to live by the lake in Mimico
Address: 1 Palace Pier Court, Unit 2901
Neighbourhood: Mimico
Agent: Harry Sarvaiya, Re/Max West Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $7,500 per month
The place
A spacious apartment with views of Lake Ontario.
The history
The tower, known as Palace Place, was built in 1993 by Bramalea. This 29th-floor unit is one of the largest in the building. A family bought the apartment in 2004 and lived here for 10 years. They recently put in hardwood floors and repainted the walls.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area has a lake view:
Here’s the kitchen:
Downtown is visible in the distance:
There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
The master bedroom is large, and has high enough ceilings for an imposing four-poster bed:
This is a bathtub with a view:
Major perks
The apartment has plenty of big windows, with views of the city and Lake Ontario. Plus, the building offers a free shuttle service to Union, for those who would rather not max out their Presto cards.
Possible deal breaker
The price might be a turnoff for some, but, considering the fact that it includes all the furniture and $2,600 in monthly maintenance fees, it might actually be a good deal for the right tenant.
By the numbers
• $7,500 per month
• 2,836 square feet
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 underground parking spaces