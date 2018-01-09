Condos

Rental of the Week: $7,500 per month to live in a giant suite at the mouth of the Humber River

By |  

Address: 1 Palace Pier Court, Unit 2901
Neighbourhood: Mimico
Agent: Erin Carlson, Rent it Furnished
Price: $7,500 per month

The place

A furnished three-bedroom suite at the Palace Place Condos, near the mouth of the Humber River.

Here’s the kitchen:

The dining area seems like it could probably handle a bigger table:

The living area has a view:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

The history

The owner bought this unit in 2002, but is now living outside of Canada. There’s new hardwood flooring in all of the bedrooms.

Major perks

The waterfront location gives this suite a privileged view of both Lake Ontario and the downtown core:

Plus, every bedroom gets plenty of natural light, and the master bedroom has a seven-piece bath with a whirlpool tub:

Possible deal breaker

With almost 3,000 square feet of space to maintain, whoever rents this sprawling condo had better set aside some money for maid service.

By the numbers

• $7,500 per month
• 2,836 square feet
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spots
• 1 balcony
• 1 whirlpool tub

The Hunt

Topics: Homes housing Mimico rental market rental of the week

 

