Rental of the Week: $2,300 per month for a tiny apartment above a Queen West art gallery

Rental of the Week: $2,300 per month for a tiny apartment above a Queen West art gallery

Address: 978B Queen Street West, Unit 2

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agents: Vanessa Shapka and Ryan Barnes, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Price: $2,300 per month

The place

A furnished, 310-square-foot studio apartment near Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The history

The owner bought the 149-year-old building, including this apartment, for just $89,000 back in 1985. The unit, located above an art gallery, has always been rented out to artists and out-of-towners. The owner recently spent $20,000 renovating the bathroom.

Here’s the living area:

And a reverse view:

The kitchen is pretty tiny:

And so is the bathroom:

Major perks

This unit has a screened-in porch and a deck. Together, they almost double the available living space when the weather is nice:

In the colder months, the included Murphy bed frees up some interior space:

Possible deal breaker

The apartment is too tiny for a full kitchen (in fact, it doesn’t even have a fridge), but the neighbourhood has plenty of restaurant options.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $2,300 per month

• 310 square feet (approximately)

• 150-square-foot porch

• 100-square-foot deck

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 0 parking spaces