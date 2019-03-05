Rental of the Week: $2,300 per month for a tiny apartment above a Queen West art gallery
Address: 978B Queen Street West, Unit 2
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agents: Vanessa Shapka and Ryan Barnes, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $2,300 per month
The place
A furnished, 310-square-foot studio apartment near Trinity Bellwoods Park.
The history
The owner bought the 149-year-old building, including this apartment, for just $89,000 back in 1985. The unit, located above an art gallery, has always been rented out to artists and out-of-towners. The owner recently spent $20,000 renovating the bathroom.
Here’s the living area:
And a reverse view:
The kitchen is pretty tiny:
And so is the bathroom:
Major perks
This unit has a screened-in porch and a deck. Together, they almost double the available living space when the weather is nice:
In the colder months, the included Murphy bed frees up some interior space:
Possible deal breaker
The apartment is too tiny for a full kitchen (in fact, it doesn’t even have a fridge), but the neighbourhood has plenty of restaurant options.
By the numbers
• $2,300 per month
• 310 square feet (approximately)
• 150-square-foot porch
• 100-square-foot deck
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 0 parking spaces