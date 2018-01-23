Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,950 per month to live in a loft attached to a working church

By |  

Address: 660 Pape Avenue, Unit 109
Neighbourhood: Riverdale
Agent: Ken Mazurek, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $3,950 per month

The place

An unfurnished two-bedroom converted church loft near Pape station.

The history

The 32-unit Glebe Lofts is in the southern wing of the still-operational Riverdale Presbyterian Church, which was built in 1907. A previous owner of this unit added birch hardwood floors, upgraded the kitchen and installed a custom closet system in the master bedroom. The current owner bought the property in late 2017, and plans to lease it out until he retires and moves in.

Here’s the kitchen and dining area:

The living area has high ceilings:

There’s a den on the second-floor landing:

And here’s the master bedroom:

Major perks

With its own stone patio and a second-floor deck, this unit has more private outdoor space than your typical condo:

Possible deal breaker

The condo has three levels spread across less than 2,000 square feet, which makes for some tight spaces and narrow walkways.

By the numbers

• $3,950 per month
• 1,805 square feet
• 17-foot ceilings
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 gas fireplace
• 1 parking spot
• 1 locker

The Hunt

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week Riverdale

 

