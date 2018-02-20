Rental of the Week: $3,800 per month to live in a factory loft in Little Portugal
Address: 20 Brockton Avenue, Unit 13
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: James Ormston, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $3,800 per month
The place
An unfurnished one-bedroom loft near Brockton Village.
The history
This former factory building was conceived as an artists’ haven when it was converted into lofts in 1986. Many of the original buyers were painters, sculptors and photographers who designed their units from scratch. According to the agent, this unit’s original owner was a photographer, who used the main floor bathroom as a darkroom. The current owners bought the place in 2010, but moved to a bigger home after having kids. They’ve been renting the loft out ever since.
Here’s the entry:
The living and dining area has some built-in wall niches:
The kitchen:
The atrium around the staircase has 24-foot ceilings:
There’s a TV room on the second floor with a Juliet balcony:
And here’s the bedroom:
And the second-floor bathroom:
Major perks
This is one of the largest units in the building, and it still has some original features, including maple plank floors and wood-beamed ceilings. Four skylights let in plenty of natural light:
Possible deal breaker
This place has only one bedroom, but there’s a small den that can be converted into a second bedroom, if necessary:
By the numbers
• $3,800 per month
• 1,756 square feet
• 24-foot atrium ceilings
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 bedroom
• 1 patio
• 1 parking spot