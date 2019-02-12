Rental of the Week: $2,700 per month to live in a converted garage in Little Portugal

Address: 18 Beaconsfield Avenue, Unit A

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Agent: Devon Hicks, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, North Group Real Estate, Brokerage

Price: $2,700 per month

The place

A one-bedroom suite in a former garage in the backyard of a Little Portugal home.

The history

The owners bought the century-old house at the front of this property in 1980. About 10 years ago, they began gradually renovating the rear detached garage into a residence.

Here’s the living area. The floors are stamped concrete:

The kitchen is not enormous, but it has the essentials:

The bedroom is open to the main floor:

And it has a little office nook:

Major perks

The suite is in the landlords’ backyard, so help with emergency repairs is never far away. Tenants get access to a slice of the back patio, with a screen so they can have some privacy.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no parking included (there used to be some in the garage, but, well). A car may not be necessary, though: the suite is steps away from Queen West.

By the numbers

• $2,700 per month

• 600 square feet (approximately)

• 18-foot ceilings

• 2 storeys

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 0 parking spots