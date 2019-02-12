Rental of the Week: $2,700 per month to live in a converted garage in Little Portugal
Address: 18 Beaconsfield Avenue, Unit A
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: Devon Hicks, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, North Group Real Estate, Brokerage
Price: $2,700 per month
The place
A one-bedroom suite in a former garage in the backyard of a Little Portugal home.
The history
The owners bought the century-old house at the front of this property in 1980. About 10 years ago, they began gradually renovating the rear detached garage into a residence.
Here’s the living area. The floors are stamped concrete:
The kitchen is not enormous, but it has the essentials:
The bedroom is open to the main floor:
And it has a little office nook:
Major perks
The suite is in the landlords’ backyard, so help with emergency repairs is never far away. Tenants get access to a slice of the back patio, with a screen so they can have some privacy.
Possible deal breaker
There’s no parking included (there used to be some in the garage, but, well). A car may not be necessary, though: the suite is steps away from Queen West.
By the numbers
• $2,700 per month
• 600 square feet (approximately)
• 18-foot ceilings
• 2 storeys
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 0 parking spots