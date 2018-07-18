How a stager transformed a cozy Yonge and Eglinton condo into a modern, bright retreat

Address: 83 Redpath Avenue

Listed for: $508,000

Sold for: $510,000

The property

The condo is a small, 545-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in the Redpath Residences. There’s a 95-square-foot balcony with sliding doors that let in some light. It sold slightly over asking a day after hitting the market.

The stager

Kate Dougall started off her real estate career by flipping homes with her husband. She also worked as a real estate agent, but soon realized she wanted to be involved with the more creative aspects of the industry. She worked for someone else’s staging company for a year before before starting her own business, Queen City Staging, five years ago.

The strategy

The sellers were expecting their first child, and had already bought another home, so the space was cluttered with all sorts of baby stuff. “It felt really dark to us,” Dougall says. “The lighting was off, the furniture was heavy and there were a lot of personal items in the space.” Her strategy was to bring in new table and floor lamps and use white or glass furniture to brighten up the colour palette.

Dougall owns all the pieces she brought in (“We have a massive warehouse filled with furniture,” she says), which allowed her to work within a budget of $3,000. In the living room, she was forced to use the sellers’ black couch, because it was too large for them to put in storage. She tossed on some lighter throws and cushions to offset the dark colour. She liked the sellers’ marble coffee table, so it stayed, but she swapped the oversized artwork for a peaceful ocean print. The side table lamps helped add some ambient lighting to the room. “Condos can be difficult to brighten, as there’s not often overhead lighting,” Douglas says.





A major part of the transformation was getting the clients to remove most of their personal belongings, including a baby-changing station. Simply cleaning up the kitchen and adding some tasteful art and chic knickknacks made a huge difference. She swapped the light fixture in the hallway for something more modern.

It was important for Dougall to create a dining area, even a small one, to show that potential buyers wouldn’t have to eat at the bar. She added a glass bistro table and white chairs. “They allowed for a dining space that didn’t feel too heavy, and made for easy traffic flow into the larger space,” she says. She removed the TV and added a glass console that she set up like a bar. “Televisions don’t look the best in small spaces,” she says. “But people still want to see where they could place one.”

In the bedroom, Dougall kept the couple’s mattress, but brought in new, luxe-looking bedding and a headboard. She also added a ton of accessories to the space to channel some personality. “Staging has sort of shifted from being all about beige-on-beige to being more about seeing the lifestyle people are living in the space,” she says.

