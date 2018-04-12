How a designer turned a condo into an art deco sky palace

Location: Avenue Road and Bloor Street West

Designer: Douglas Design Studio

While some people buy art to match their home, the owners of this 4,000-square-foot, two-bedroom condo took the opposite approach: they hired Douglas Design Studio to custom-build the interior so that it would match their extensive collection of art deco furnishings. Stainless steel doors and stone-and-plaster pilasters carry the theme throughout the space. The designers added vaulted ceilings in the primary rooms and laid the hardwood flooring at angles, to create the illusion of distinct spaces within the long hallways. Hand-woven silk carpets and fabric wall treatments contrast with the suite’s hard surfaces. The entire space has a gallery-like appearance—and yet, it somehow feels like a home.

The kitchen has a more contemporary look than the rest of the suite. The long glass dining table is from the furniture store Avenue Road. The large painting by the window is by American artist Paul Jenkins:

The foyer’s wall tiles are wrapped in goatskin:

The walls in the dining room are done up in silk panels. The bright red painting is by Jean-Paul Riopelle:

The antique Chinese panels in the master bedroom are from the owner’s collection. They contrast with the Philip Jeffries wall covering:

The main seating area’s oval vaulted ceiling separates it from the adjacent lounge and bar areas. The painting over the fireplace is another Riopelle: