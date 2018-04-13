How a designer made a downtown loft feel luxurious

Location: Front Street East and Church Street

Designer: U31

This 1,600-square-foot, two-bedroom unit is located near the St. Lawrence Market. The owner gave his design firm, U31, about $400,000 and a list of wants: an enlarged kitchen for dinner parties, an extended entrance corridor for increased storage and an extra-large closet. Custom lighting in the walls and ceilings highlight his prized collection of furniture and artifacts, including a wall of portraits by Ontario artists like David Bolduc and Ted Fullerton. To make the space welcoming for overnight guests, the second bedroom is off in its own wing, complete with a second bathroom for privacy.

The office has a view of the Gooderham Flatiron Buiding across Front Street:

The cowhide leather and chrome chaise by the master bedroom window is a Le Corbusier, and the large painting is by Canadian artist Lynn Donoghue:

The art in the kitchen is by Chinese photographer Lin Tianmiao: