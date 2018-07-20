Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for a St. Lawrence penthouse with its own putting green

Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for a St. Lawrence penthouse with its own putting green

Address: 318 King Street East, Penthouse #2

Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence

Agents: Brock Owen and Allister John Sinclair, RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage Price: $2,499,000

The place

A two-bedroom-plus-den penthouse on the 15th floor of the King East Condos, near St. Lawrence Market.

The history

This midrise was ready for occupancy in 2013. When the owners of this unit bought the place last year, there was already a landscaped terrace—complete with a putting green. The building has a few amenities, too: concierge, guest suites, a party and/or meeting room and visitor parking. Cool factor: an elevator opens directly into the suite.

The sellers recently got married and had a baby, so they’re moving to a detached house in the Beaches.

The kitchen has granite countertops. The bathrooms do, too:





There’s a gas fireplace in the living room:





And here’s the dining area:





The den is currently set up as an office, but could be converted into a third bedroom:





The place has engineered hardwood floors, except for the bathrooms, which have marble floors. Here’s one of those bathrooms now:





This is one of the two bedrooms:





And here’s the master bedroom. It has a walk-in closet:





As well as a sizeable bathroom:





Big selling point

It’s rare to find a 1,850-square-foot wraparound terrace that offers breathtaking views and has enough room for its own putting green.





Possible deal breaker

The maintenance fees are pretty steep, but that’s nothing too unusual for a condo of this size.

By the numbers

• $1,220.59 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,958 square feet

• 11-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 fireplace

• 1 terrace

• 1 putting green