Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a penthouse in the Entertainment District with floor-to-ceiling window walls

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a penthouse in the Entertainment District with floor-to-ceiling window walls

Address: 25 Oxley Steet, Penthouse 4

Neighbourhood: Entertainment District

Agent: Taleen Mirzayan, Re/Max Professionals Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,169,999

The place

A two-storey penthouse with floor-to-ceiling window walls and a large, wraparound terrace with a gas line for barbecuing.

The history

The building was completed in 2009 and the sellers purchased directly from the builder.

Here’s the kitchen and dining room:

Here’s the living area:

There are three bathrooms. Here’s one of them:

Both bedrooms are on the first floor:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

Here’s the second bedroom:

There’s a second sitting room on the first floor and all of the blinds are solar-powered:

That wraparound terrace means there’s plenty of outdoor space:

Here’s what’s on the other side of the terrace:

Big Selling Point

The giant window walls and wraparound terrace offer great views of the north, east and west parts of the city (and there are no developments underway that might box you out).

Possible deal breaker

While that ultra-modern, unfinished look is certainly en vogue, the abundance of poured concrete might feel a little too sterile for some potential buyers.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• 1,729 square feet

• $1,003.51 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 storeys

• 2 parking spaces

• 2 lockers