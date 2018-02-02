Condo of the Week: $1 million for a brand-new three-storey townhouse in Leslieville

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a brand-new three-storey townhouse in Leslieville

Address: 50 Curzon St., Unit 116

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agent: Caitlin Mason, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,010,520

The place

A three-level townhouse in a brand-new development, smack-dab in the middle of Leslieville. The unit has direct access to a heated underground parking garage, as well as iPad-controlled lighting, heating and a sound system.

The history

The townhouse development is scheduled for completion this April. There were delays because its original developer, Urbancorp, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016. This unit’s owner was one of the many affected buyers who bought pre-construction.

The entrance deposits you in the living room:





Which has an electric fireplace and nine-foot ceilings:





The dining room is right next to the living room and kitchen:





And here’s the kitchen. It has built-in speakers and quartz countertops:





The master bedroom, walk-in closet and ensuite take up the entire second floor:





This is the master bedroom’s five-piece ensuite:





Here’s one of the two bedrooms on the third floor:





And the other one:





There’s also a bathroom on the third floor:





Big selling point

With 1,366 square feet of space spread over three floors (plus a basement) and a private rooftop terrace (with a gas hookup for a barbecue), this place feels more like a house than a typical condo. Plus, the entire second floor is occupied by the master suite. It has eight-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows and a walk-in closet.





Possible deal breaker

Though the finished basement has pot lights, it’s lacking in the natural light department as there are no windows. It does, however, connect to the (heated!) underground parking garage:

By the numbers

• $1,010,520

• $363.40 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,366 square feet (excluding the basement)

• 9-foot ceilings on the main level

• 3 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 1 fireplace

• 1 rooftop patio

• 1 parking space