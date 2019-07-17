Condo swimming spots: A barbecue-friendly terrace pool at X Condominium

The competition among condo towers for coolest rooftop pool has never been hotter. Meet the contenders

X Condominium

110 Charles Street East

X Condominium’s open-air pool, perched on a third-floor terrace, is like a tiny resort hidden among a cluster of high-rise buildings near Bloor and Jarvis.

Residents of the 44-storey building, a Great Gulf development that was completed in 2010, seem to enjoy their swimming privileges. The 6,300-square-foot space, which has a maximum capacity of 50 people, is perpetually packed on weekends and statutory holidays. Management has hired extra security for those times, to ensure that residents don’t bring along more than their two allotted guests.

On weekdays, the space remains popular. There are two poolside gas barbecues, so alfresco dining is a common sight. (Food and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted in the barbecue area, but not anywhere else.)

There isn’t any shortage of seating, with four cabanas, three couches and 10 loungers to sprawl out on. “It’s just kind of a nice place to relax and chill out,” says Mark Daye, the property manager. And the space will be even more chilled out next season: the condo board is planning to replace the wood decking with a sturdier composite material, and they also want to tile the inside of the pool.

A glassed-in gas fireplace creates ambience:

Here’s the barbecue area:

Some trees shade the pool:

There’s a hot tub set up near some planters: