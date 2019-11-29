Condo of the Week: $7.5 million for a two-bedroom Yorkville penthouse

Address: 80 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 1602

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Michael McLachlan and Maxwell Taylor, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc.

Price: $7,500,000

The Place

This luxurious 3,765-square-foot condo offers panoramic views of the city. It’s got two bedrooms, three bathrooms and four walk-out balconies, along with floor-to-ceiling windows and marble flooring.

The history

The original owner purchased the unit as raw space for $2.6 million during the land acquisition. Pre-construction, the developer planned for the apartment to have three bedrooms, but the owner turned it into a two-bedroom and broadened the kitchen and dining area. In 2012, it sold for $6.8 million. In preparation for the most recent sale, the place got a fresh paint job, new light fixtures and updated kitchen hardware.

A look at the dining room. There are Spanish marble floors throughout the unit:

Here’s the family room. Check out the nine-foot ceilings:

The place has electronic blinds throughout, in case buyers have an urge to shut out the world:

A wider shot of the kitchen and family room:

The kitchen has fine woodwork and marble countertops:

Those glossy kitchen cabinets are finished with something called “auto paint,” which protects against wear and UV damage:

In the study, a bookcase conceals a secret cabinet:

The master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows and more of those electronic blinds:

Here’s the second bedroom, which has walk-out access to the balcony:

The master bathroom, with its free-standing soaker tub:

Here’s the view to the west:

Big Selling Point

The square footage of this place is comparable to a detached home, which is rare to come across, especially downtown.

Possible Deal Breaker

This place is prohibitively expensive for most condo seekers. It could be available for a while, since the market for a $7.5-million two-bedroom is small. In 2012, before it sold to the current owner, the condo sat untouched on MLS for more than five months.

