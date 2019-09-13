Condo of the Week: $5.9 million for a penthouse with an atrium in St James Town

Address: 409 Bloor Street East, Penthouse 1

Neighbourhood: St. James Town

Agent: Kelly Fulton, Royal LePage/J&D Division, Brokerage

Price: $5,900,000

The Place

A bright and spacious three-storey penthouse with a grand spiral staircase and plenty of outdoor space. The master bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom, separate powder room and its own den.

The History

The 91 year old building was formerly home to Hopper’s Drug Store. In 1992, the condos were built on top of the original structure. The sellers purchased this unit five years ago and remodelled the kitchen, the floors and installed a black marble fireplace.

Here’s a closer look at the grand staircase:

The unit has two gas fireplaces. Here’s one of them:

The kitchen has plenty of counter space:

There’s a separate dining area:

Here’s the office:

The second gas fireplace is in the master bedroom:

Here’s the ensuite:

There’s an atrium on the top floor:

Plus a massive wrap around terrace:

Big Selling Point

The glass conservatory makes it easy to soak up precious sunlight during the long, cold winter and the private rooftop terrace has sweeping, unobstructed views of the Rosedale Ravine and beyond.

Possible Deal Breaker

The building doesn’t come with amenities many condo-seeker love, like a gym and a pool. That said, there is plenty of room for a home gym inside the unit.

By the Numbers

• 5,000 square feet

• $5,271.54 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces (private garage)