Condo of the Week: $3.5 million for a downtown penthouse with a landscaped rooftop patio
Address: 1 Scott Street, unit PH2
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence Market
Agent: Andrea Morrison, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
Price: $3,495,000
The place
A 2,500-square-foot condo near Yonge and Front. The two-bed, three-bath unit has heated limestone floors and a landscaped rooftop patio.
The history
In 2009, Cityzen Development Group completed this 33-storey building, which has more than 400 units. The seller spent more than $1 million building this penthouse suite, which is flooded with natural light, owing to the staircase skylight, floor-to-ceiling windows and double doors that open to the 1,000-square-foot terrace.
The tour
Here’s the foyer. That limestone feature wall is nearly 20 feet tall:
The living room has a gas fireplace and a pair of double doors that open to the rooftop terrace:
This section of the terrace has a gas firepit:
The terrace has two stainless-steel pergolas:
There’s a built-in rectangular chandelier in the dining room:
The open-concept dining room and kitchen is 425 square feet:
There are lacquered cabinets and quartz countertops in the kitchen:
The kitchen opens to this 250-square-foot west-facing section of the terrace:
There are oak floors on the second level:
The 500-square-foot master suite has lacquered walls:
There’s a sliding mirror in front of the windows in the ensuite bathroom:
The walls and floors are granite:
There’s a bidet next to the toilet:
The master closet has back-lit shelving:
This 320-square-foot bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows:
It also has an ensuite bathroom with granite tile:
Big selling point
The landscaped outdoor living space has more square footage than most condos. There’s also a 2,000-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar in the underground storage locker.
Possible deal breaker
You could rent a small studio apartment in the Junction with the monthly maintenance fees.
By the numbers
- $3,495,000
- 2,500 square feet
- $7,202 in property taxes
- $1,141 in monthly maintenance fees
- 2 bedrooms
- 3 bathrooms
- 3 parking spaces
- 1 fireplace
- 1 firepit