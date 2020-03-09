Condo of the Week: $3.5 million for a downtown penthouse with a landscaped rooftop patio

Condo of the Week: $3.5 million for a downtown penthouse with a landscaped rooftop patio

Address: 1 Scott Street, unit PH2

Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence Market

Agent: Andrea Morrison, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Price: $3,495,000

The place

A 2,500-square-foot condo near Yonge and Front. The two-bed, three-bath unit has heated limestone floors and a landscaped rooftop patio.

The history

In 2009, Cityzen Development Group completed this 33-storey building, which has more than 400 units. The seller spent more than $1 million building this penthouse suite, which is flooded with natural light, owing to the staircase skylight, floor-to-ceiling windows and double doors that open to the 1,000-square-foot terrace.

The tour

Here’s the foyer. That limestone feature wall is nearly 20 feet tall:

The living room has a gas fireplace and a pair of double doors that open to the rooftop terrace:

This section of the terrace has a gas firepit:

The terrace has two stainless-steel pergolas:

There’s a built-in rectangular chandelier in the dining room:

The open-concept dining room and kitchen is 425 square feet:

There are lacquered cabinets and quartz countertops in the kitchen:

The kitchen opens to this 250-square-foot west-facing section of the terrace:

There are oak floors on the second level:

The 500-square-foot master suite has lacquered walls:

There’s a sliding mirror in front of the windows in the ensuite bathroom:

The walls and floors are granite:

There’s a bidet next to the toilet:

The master closet has back-lit shelving:

This 320-square-foot bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows:

It also has an ensuite bathroom with granite tile:

Big selling point

The landscaped outdoor living space has more square footage than most condos. There’s also a 2,000-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar in the underground storage locker.

Possible deal breaker

You could rent a small studio apartment in the Junction with the monthly maintenance fees.

By the numbers