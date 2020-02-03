Condo of the Week: $2.7 million for a roomy loft in the old Wrigley factory

Address: 245 Carlaw Avenue, unit 500501A

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agent: Michael McLachlan and Maxwell Taylor, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc.

Price: $2,700,000

The Place

A 3,000-square-foot loft in the old Wrigley factory in Leslieville. The two-bed, two-bath apartment is a combination of two separate units. It’s got original industrial features, like concrete columns and steel frame windows, along with a bunch of recent upgrades, like a luxe master bathroom and an open-concept closet.

The History

In 1916, the Wrigley Company built a gum manufacturing factory in the east end, then added another structure next to it, a few years later. In the 60s, Wrigley moved its operations elsewhere and several other companies took over the buildings. In 1998, Atria Development converted one of the complexes into an 83-unit apartment called the Wrigley Lofts.

The Tour

In the foyer, there’s a wooden closet door that was salvaged from a Loblaw’s factory:

There are concrete countertops in the kitchen:

Those are the original steel frame Wrigley factory windows:

The unit has 13-foot ceilings and original concrete columns:

There are concrete floors throughout. That door on the left leads to the master suite:

The bathroom has stainless steel doors:

This storage unit is also a staircase:

It leads to the 175-square-foot mezzanine:

The master suite is 800 square feet:

Here’s the open-concept bedroom, closet and bathroom:

The vanity has a tricky one-way mirror:

Here’s the other side of that mirror. In the shower room, the walls and floors are made from porcelain tile:

Big Selling Point

This place is super cool, with its mix of original and modern features. The old Wrigley factory is also one of the hippest buildings in the city.

Possible Deal Breaker

Some buyers might shiver at the combination of single-pane windows, concrete floors and radiator heating, since this place could get chilly in the winter.

By the Numbers