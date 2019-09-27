Condo of the Week: $1,049,000 for a Bedford Park townhouse with a private garden

Condo of the Week: $1,049,000 for a Bedford Park townhouse with a private garden

Address: 40 Sylvan Valleyway, unit 117

Neighbourhood: Bedford Park

Agent: Maggie Lind, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,049,000

The Place

A two-storey mix between a condo and a townhouse just north of Lawrence and Avenue Road. The sunken living room has a walkout to a back garden. The master bedroom has a walkthrough dressing room to the ensuite bath.

The History

It’s in an older building, completed in 1979. The sellers purchased in 2013 and added porcelain tile floor in the kitchen, foyer and powder room, built-in shelving and cabinetry, and an electric fireplace for the living room.

The living room is huge and sunken with vaulted ceilings:

Here’s another view:

The dining room:

There’s a built-in office area on the main floor, too:

And the kitchen is bright and freshly reno’d with stainless appliances and granite counters:

A slightly different angle:

This is the master bedroom, which is on the second floor:

Here’s that walkthrough dressing room:

And the ensuite:

And here’s the other bedroom:

There’s also a laundry room upstairs:

Here’s the private patio garden:

It’s quite pretty out back, with lush landscaped walkways in the common areas:

The views out back make up for the front, which is somewhat lacking in curb appeal:

Biggest Selling Point

The secluded back garden and the common garden walkway, which links the various buildings. The trail culminates in a pond with a large weeping willow. It’s a quiet little bucolic pocket that feels removed from the hustle and bustle.

Possible Deal Breaker

If you like hustle and bustle, this is probably not the place for you. Also, while it seems ideal for downsizers, the stairs could be a problem for people with mobility issues.

By the Numbers

• 1,540 square feet

• $1,592.25 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces