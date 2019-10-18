Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a quirky Yorkville apartment with a killer view

Address: 900 Yonge Street, unit 1403

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Uzma Siddiqui, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Price: $1,375,000

The Place

A bright, colourful (okay, maybe a bit too colourful) two-bedroom apartment near the intersection of Yonge and Bloor. It’s got big east-facing windows, which allow for plenty of morning sunlight.

The History

The building was completed in 1986. Not long after, the sellers bought the unit. The kitchen has been renovated with new cabinets and a granite countertop. Plus, a new hardwood floor was installed last year.

The front door opens to a colourful foyer:

A shot of the living room, dining room and sunroom:

The living room has an old-fashioned vibe:

The dining room has a similar energy, if a bit more folksy, but fits a table for 10:

There’s also a nice-sized eat-in kitchen:

The master bedroom, which has an ensuite bathroom:

Here’s the bathroom:

Another bedroom, another splash of colour:

Here’s the second bathroom:

The laundry room has tons of storage space:

The sunroom seems like an odd use of space, but it would be easily convertible into a huge open concept living room–dining room.

The apartment has a killer view of the Rosedale Ravine (and beyond):

And it’s within walking distance of some of Toronto’s best attractions, but if you prefer to drive, the apartment comes with two underground parking spots:

Big Selling Point

Location, location, location. The proximity to Yorkville Village, the ROM and U of T are a huge plus. The view is pretty great, too. Not to mention those parking spots.

Possible Deal Breaker

The decor and colour scheme may seem a little dated, but a few coats of paint would go a long way.

By the numbers