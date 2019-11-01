Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a modern-ish downtown apartment worthy of a Seinfeld parody

Address: 55 Lombard Street, unit 210

Neighbourhood: Church-Yonge Corridor

Agent: Karyn Filiatrault, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Price: $1,200,000

The Place

A modern three-bedroom apartment with an all-white interior and spacious living area. Just for fun: the broker made a (delightfully earnest) Seinfeld parody in the apartment as a mini marketing stunt.

The History

When the building was erected in 1926, it was one of the city’s first multi-level parking garages, which is sort of cool. In 1982, it was converted into condos. The sellers purchased the unit in early 2018.

Check out the living room. That rock wall is a nice touch:

The kitchen, with stainless appliances and subway tiles:

Here’s a closer look. The deep sinks are a bonus:

There’s a makeshift laundry room right beside the kitchen:

The powder room has a royal energy:

This spot is supposed to be the den, but doubles nicely as a dining nook:

Nearby, the master bedroom:

Those windows are new:

And there’s an ensuite bathroom:

The second bedroom is more spacious than the master. Those built-in bookshelves look handy:

It also has an ensuite bathroom:

Here’s the third bedroom:

The rooftop deck, overlooking St. James Cathedral and park, is a huge plus:

The pool is pretty snazzy, too:

Big Selling Point

It’s tough to find a 1,500-square-foot apartment in downtown Toronto, especially with three bedrooms. The location is peachy, too—the place is just a short walk from the Eaton Centre and the St. Lawrence Market. The expansive rooftop space—with its cityscape views and large pool area—is a great spot to enjoy leisure time, albeit not in the winter.

Possible Deal Breaker

At nearly $1,400 a month, the maintenance fees are pretty steep.

By the Numbers