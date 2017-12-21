Airbnb of the Week: $99 per night for an art-filled Little Italy loft

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

Price: $99 per night

The place

A charming two-bedroom apartment in a historic mansion on Palmerston Avenue.

The history

The building dates to the 1920s, but real estate developer Irving Garten bought and converted it into modern apartments 20 years ago. The host is an artist and entrepreneur who travels frequently. She likes to rotate the artwork on the walls every few months. Currently, guests will find pieces from artists like Kiisti Matsuo, Suzy Love and Lindsi Hollend. The hot pink pieces are by local artist Ottilie Mason:

The fireplace is from the 1930s, and the wooden chest hides a pull-out bed:

Here it is in action:

The second bedroom has a queen-sized bed. It’s located in an open area between the kitchen and the living room:

Speaking of the kitchen, it’s very NYC. The host kept the original detailing on the cupboards:

Here’s the master bedroom, with a king-sized bed:

The bathroom is cozy. It has tiles from the 1940s:

In addition to a smaller balcony that looks out over College Street, there’s this back deck:

Major perks

With two pull-out beds, the space can easily sleep up to eight guests. And the art on the wall is all for sale, should they feel like taking a particularly beautiful piece home.

Possible deal breaker

The open-concept bedroom areas may not appeal to all guests, and the small kitchen isn’t really conducive to cooking massive meals. Luckily, Bar Raval is a stone’s throw away.

By the numbers

• 900 square feet

• $99 per night

• 8 guests

• 4 beds

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 bathroom