Airbnb of the Week: From $201 per night for a dreamy PEC loft inside a converted church

Airbnb of the Week: From $201 per night for a dreamy PEC loft inside a converted church

Address: Loyalist Parkway

Neighbourhood: Wellington

Price: From $201 per night

The place

A renovated loft inside a former Methodist church in bucolic Prince Edward County.

This is the view from the bed. The floor plan is completely open:

The king-sized bed is raised two feet up on the former altar (there’s also a queen-sized foldaway bed that pulls out of a chest):

Here’s a different perspective on the altar setup. The wood and rattan chair was purchased from the host’s contractor’s wife, who runs an upcycled furniture shop on Instagram:

The kitchenette was custom-built. It’s tucked away in a peaked nook:

There’s also a very comfy-looking hammock. The host originally bought it for outdoor use, but it was so pretty that she moved it inside:

The host installed the soaker tub, which sits in another custom nook:

The space was a yoga studio before the host moved in, and she kept a corner filled with mats, bolsters and an aromatherapy diffuser:

The history

This former Methodist church was built in 1874, and the host, a well-known wedding photographer, is only its fourth owner. She bought the place in June 2016 and now lives full-time in the attached Sunday school unit with her family. She designed the space, dubbed the “Sanctuary,” with zen in mind. The five-month renovation wrapped up this July.

Major perks

Couples on romantic weekend getaways can book the host’s services for an epic photoshoot.

Possible deal breaker

There aren’t many interior walls, so privacy is practically nonexistent.

By the numbers

• 1,400 square feet

• $201 per night

• 5 indoor plants

• 4 guests

• 1 hammock

• 1 soaker tub

• 0 bedrooms