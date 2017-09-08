Airbnb of the Week: From $84 per night for a brick-lined Dundas West studio

Address: 1449 Dundas Street West

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Price: From $84 per night

The place

A small, third-floor studio loft above Easy Tiger on Dundas West.

The place is simple, but it has exposed brick and some quirky pieces of furniture that add character:

The owner is an artist (if you couldn’t tell):

The double doors open onto a Dundas West–facing Juliet balcony with great people-watching potential:

The kitchenette has a mini fridge and toaster oven:

The history

The owner, a Toronto artist, bought the place in 2007. He renovated it that same year, exposing the original wooden ceiling beams and brick walls. He added a skylight and replaced the bay windows with double doors that open onto Dundas Street. The space used to function as his painting studio, then he used it as a meditation area and rented it to a tattoo shop before listing it on Airbnb.

Major perks

It’s cheap. And it’s a few short steps away from all the cool restaurants (Antler, Imanishi, Sukhothai), bars (Midfield, Churchill, Loveless) and boutiques (Ease, VSP Consignment, Stole My Heart) of Dundas West.

Possible deal breaker

The bathroom is in a hallway shared with another apartment, making early-morning trips in your jammies potentially awkward.

By the numbers

• 400 square feet

• $84 per night

• 2 walls of exposed brick

• 2 guests

• 1 bathroom

• 1 toaster oven

• 1 Juliet balcony