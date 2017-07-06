Airbnb of the Week: $179 a night for a light-filled Leslieville loft

Address: 245 Carlaw Avenue

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Price: $179 per night

The place

A beautifully bright one-bedroom space in the Wrigley Lofts, a live-work building near Dundas and Carlaw with plenty of artsy residences inside.

The hosts, a young couple who love to travel, either built or restored most of the furniture themselves. There are subtly nautical touches throughout:

The teal cabinet belonged to one of the hosts’ grandmothers. It has compartments for milk and bread tickets, a vestige of wartime:

The coffee table in the living room was crafted from a giant tree stump by an artist in Nova Scotia, and the tangled pendant light fixture above the dining room is a big draw for photographers looking to book a space for a shoot:

There’s an ethanol fireplace:

Access to the ceiling bike is sadly not included:

The history

The building was originally constructed in 1917 to house the Wrigley gum factory. It was converted into condos in 1998, and the owners bought this loft in 2014 (they live full-time in the space, and only rent it out when they’re travelling, or for day-long photoshoots). When they moved in, they renovated the kitchen and bathroom and added an additional wall to hold the ethanol fireplace.

Major perks

Massive windows flood the perfectly rustic decor—and lush collection of flora and fauna—in natural light. It’s an idyllic setting that may tempt guests to forgo sightseeing and lounge with a magazine, instead. Luxurious recent additions, like a rainfall shower head and new kitchen appliances, mean guests get the vintage loft vibe without any old-school annoyances.

Possible deal breaker

The owners have a cat, and though he stays with neighbours when the loft is rented, guests with sensitive allergies may detect a few residual hairs.

By the numbers

• 1,300 square feet

• $179 per night

• 13-foot ceilings

• 2 TVs

• 1 bedroom

• 1-night minimum stay