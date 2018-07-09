Five ways Empire Maverick is reinventing the condo experience on King West

Five ways Empire Maverick is reinventing the condo experience on King West

In a neighbourhood that’s already swarming with swanky condos, a new 49-storey tower is about to change the game. Empire Maverick, by Empire Communities, offers so much more than chic accommodation and next-level amenities. The address basically comes with a jam-packed social calendar and access to the city’s coolest new social club that’s just for residents—making it a condo-land dream for trendy urbanites who pride themselves on having a finger on the city’s pulse at all times. Here are a few ways the place goes above and beyond the typical condo experience.

1. It has its own private social club. The Maverick Social will be a serious perk for residents, making anyone who owns one of the units an instant influencer with access to exclusive parties and events in the city. Being a Maverick resident will mean you’ll never have to worry about a dull Friday night, and will have tons of opportunities to actually connect with your neighbours over everything from private wine tastings to yoga classes (a.k.a. no more awkward elevator rides). Before launching, The Maverick Social is hosting a series of events to pilot this new concept, including envy-inducing invite-only music, film, style, food and cocktail events at some of the city’s most desired venues. We’re positive your pals will be drooling over your Instagram stories and begging for invites.

2. There’s an on-site Social Architect. What’s a Social Architect, you ask? Well, it’s pretty much an event concierge who takes care of your social calendar (think: if your popular best friend was also your assistant). They’ll be in charge of setting up stellar social activities and informing members of the month’s plans, and can also provide any number of recommendations for a VIP night on the town, theatre date or a table at the hottest new restaurants.

Remove featured image

3. The place is packed with unique amenities. The tower is, above all else, built for social butterflies, and there are plenty of spaces in which residents can entertain: they can invite friends over to hang out on the rooftop lounge, make lavish meals in the outdoor kitchen or book the more formal private dining space. The spaces can also all be combined together for special events, put on by the Social Architect for the residents or more intimate events like engagement shindigs or birthday bashes. There’s also a shared co-working space for freelancers or those who just want to work from home, and a TRX-equipped fitness centre, complete with changing areas, a snack bar and personal trainer consultation area. And probably one of the coolest amenities – a Beauty Bar providing the perfect area for you and your friends to gather for hair and makeup before your night on the town.

4. Convenience is key. Condo living is meant to be a breeze, and Empire Maverick will make sure you never have to worry about anything as trivial as rummaging around for your keychain in your purse. The suites, which will include well-designed 3-bedrooms (and include a few two-storey penthouses), will have keyless digital door locks which you can remotely access through your phone. The building will be manned by a concierge on hand 24/7, so whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, there will always be someone around for whatever you may need.

5. Location, location, location. Empire Maverick’s location, which will be on King Street West between John Street and Blue Jay’s Way, simply doesn’t get better for downtowners. It’s literally perfect, earning a 100/100 on both its Walk Score and Transit Score. You’ll never have to worry about finding a cab home after a Jays game or concert, and can easily stroll to shows at Roy Thomson Hall or the TIFF Bell Lightbox (not to mention the celeb-sighting possibilities every September). For anywhere else you need to go in the city, you’re a short walk from St. Andrew and Union subway stations.

With so many one-of-a-kind features, it’s surprising to learn that prices start in the mid 500s. Anyone interested can register today at empiremaverick.com. Trust us, you’ll definitely want to be on the list.