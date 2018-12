The 10 most popular Condos of the Week of 2018

Even if you couldn’t afford to buy a condo in 2018 (and, let’s face it, few of us could), our Condo of the Week feature was an opportunity to gawk at the opulent interiors and sky-high prices that have become the norm in this city’s residential towers. Some condos got more attention than others. Here are the 10 of them readers viewed the most: