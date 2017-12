The 10 most popular Condos of the Week of 2017

As Toronto house prices slumped in the latter half of 2017, condos were still a hot commodity, with buyers bidding them up well beyond last year’s prices. It’s no wonder, then, that so many people flock to Condo of the Week, our regular showcase of what’s on the market. Here are the year’s 10 most popular condos.