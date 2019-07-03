Condo swimming spots: The hidden infinity pool above King Street West

The competition among condo towers for coolest rooftop pool has never been hotter. Meet the contenders

Fashion House

560 King Street West

The rooftop pool was a big selling point for Natasha Tropea when, in 2008, she put a deposit on a pre-construction unit at Fashion House Condos, a 12-storey Freed development on King Street West.

When the building was finally completed six years later, the pool didn’t disappoint. It’s on a 5,180-square-foot, ninth-floor terrace, and its infinity edge allows for sweeping views of CityPlace, the lake and all the action along King Street to the east and west. A southern exposure means the pool basks in sunlight throughout the day.

“I’m always snapping a photo like it’s my first time,” says Tropea, a realtor who also sits on the condo corporation’s board of directors. “You can never get sick of this view.”

Fashion House’s luxury swimming hole is for residents only. Each unit’s owners can bring a maximum of two guests per visit, although property management will occasionally allow more guests during off-peak times.

There are lots of power outlets around the pool’s perimeter, as well as high-speed Wi-Fi, so some residents use the space as a poolside office. On weekends, the scene around the pool is more festive. Residents will play music and eat and drink while they soak up the sun. (Food and beverages are allowed as long as they’re not in glass containers.) There aren’t many children living in the building, so adult swim never ends.

There’s stiff competition for space on weekends throughout the summer. The building has 344 units, and the terrace’s capacity is limited to 50. Every Wednesday, cabana bookings open up for the following weekend. The four-hour time slots don’t last long.

For those who don’t snag a spot at a cabana, there are loungers, chairs and all-weather beanbags, none of which require advance reservations.

The pool is accessible through the building’s gym:

Glass railings minimize interference with the view. The terrace is flanked by some light landscaping:

The outdoor furniture is by Barcelona-based designers Kettal. Two of the cabanas can be reserved in advance, and the other two are first-come-first-served:

The outer pool tiles are textured porcelain: