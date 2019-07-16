This chic Rosedale home is a bicoastal restaurateur’s hideaway

This chic Rosedale home is a bicoastal restaurateur’s hideaway

In 2012, Janet Zuccarini—whose company, Gusto 54, owns restaurants Kiin, Pai, Trattoria Nervosa, Gusto 101 and the buzzy Felix in L.A.—was getting tired of the old-world aesthetic of her Rosedale Victorian. She gave her realtor a dream-home checklist: something in Rosedale with a clean, modern vibe, ideally not too massive, and with a wall of glass facing a ravine. This home, originally custom-built for songwriter Stephan Moccio (who co-wrote Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” and Celine Dion’s “A New Day Has Come”), satisfied all those requirements. After Janet toured it, she made a bully offer that expired in two hours, and Moccio accepted.

She customized a few design elements after moving in. “I wanted to lighten up the house and make it a bit more feminine,” she says. In the kitchen, she replaced a long wooden island with a slab of marble that can seat 12 people, and she designed a floor-to-ceiling glass wine fridge. In the living room, she tore out wooden shelves to make room for a gas fireplace. Upstairs, she turned one of the bedrooms into an office. The basement was originally decked out like a music studio, and Janet made it into a home gym.

These days, she splits her time between Toronto and L.A., and she’s overseeing major restaurant construction projects in both cities (the 8,000-square-foot Gusto 501 is set to open soon in Corktown). She loves coming home—the towering glass walls make her feel immersed in the lush ravine outside. “It’s a haven to me,” she says. “I just feel so at peace here.”

The silk rug in the living room is from the Rug Company. “The house is all concrete, so I wanted to soften it in certain places,” Janet says.

She prefers her wine fridge to a cellar. “I like nice wine, but I only store it for consumption,” she says.

Before her morning workout downstairs, Janet meditates for 20 minutes in front of the fireplace, which she designed herself:

She commissioned a custom desk with the letter Z built into the legs:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the bathroom: