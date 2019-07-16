Real Estate

This chic Rosedale home is a bicoastal restaurateur’s hideaway

By | Photography By Derek Shapton |  

Janet Zuccarini, owner of the Gusto 54 restaurant group

In 2012, Janet Zuccarini—whose company, Gusto 54, owns restaurants Kiin, Pai, Trattoria Nervosa, Gusto 101 and the buzzy Felix in L.A.—was getting tired of the old-world aesthetic of her Rosedale Victorian. She gave her realtor a dream-home checklist: something in Rosedale with a clean, modern vibe, ideally not too massive, and with a wall of glass facing a ravine. This home, originally custom-built for songwriter Stephan Moccio (who co-wrote Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” and Celine Dion’s “A New Day Has Come”), satisfied all those requirements. After Janet toured it, she made a bully offer that expired in two hours, and Moccio accepted.

She customized a few design elements after moving in. “I wanted to lighten up the house and make it a bit more feminine,” she says. In the kitchen, she replaced a long wooden island with a slab of marble that can seat 12 people, and she designed a floor-to-ceiling glass wine fridge. In the living room, she tore out wooden shelves to make room for a gas fireplace. Upstairs, she turned one of the bedrooms into an office. The basement was originally decked out like a music studio, and Janet made it into a home gym.

These days, she splits her time between Toronto and L.A., and she’s overseeing major restaurant construction projects in both cities (the 8,000-square-foot Gusto 501 is set to open soon in Corktown). She loves coming home—the towering glass walls make her feel immersed in the lush ravine outside. “It’s a haven to me,” she says. “I just feel so at peace here.”

The silk rug in the living room is from the Rug Company. “The house is all concrete, so I wanted to soften it in certain places,” Janet says.

 

She prefers her wine fridge to a cellar. “I like nice wine, but I only store it for consumption,” she says.

 

Before her morning workout downstairs, Janet meditates for 20 minutes in front of the fireplace, which she designed herself:

 

She commissioned a custom desk with the letter Z built into the legs:

 

Here’s the master bedroom:

 

And the bathroom:

