What went down at the Jays Care Curve Ball Gala, which raised over $1.5M for kids across Canada
On May 9, TL Insiders attended the Curve Ball Gala, an inspiring event held at the Rogers Centre that raised over $1.5 million for Canadian kids and youth in need. Those funds will help Jays Care, a charitable foundation that’s levelling the playing field for Canada’s most vulnerable: children living at or below the poverty line, girls without access to sport, children and youth living with physical and/or cognitive disabilities and Indigenous youth. Each year, more than 40,000 children and youth across the country are positively impacted through Jays Care programs. Here’s a look what went down.