What’s in August’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

For our first Wine Club delivery, there’s a little bit of everything to complement the perfect summer: a bold and elegant red, a luxurious sparkling rosé, and a crisp and fresh white. These wines come from three of the Niagara region’s most celebrated wineries, and represent the cool-climate wine styles that Ontario does best. Orders must be placed by July 26.

Redstone Winery Sparkling Rosé 2016

Retail price $29.95 | Beamsville, ON

Why we’re into this wine: This is Redstone’s very first sparkling rosé, and it’s a killer. Made in the traditional champagne method from 100 per cent pinot noir grapes, it’s crisp and refreshing with an irresistible creamy quality. Not only is it a beauty to behold in a glass, it’s also pretty darned easy to drink.

What it tastes like: Juicy ripe strawberry and lime, with just the right balance of tart and sweet.

How to drink it: While eating oysters on the half shell, scallops, salty popcorn, grilled asparagus, goat cheese or leafy greens. Or you might just want to drink it on its own, which is a-okay.

Tawse Winery Laundry Cabernet Franc 2013

Retail price $34.95 | Vineland, ON

Why we’re into this wine: Pristinely eco-managed and biodynamic, Tawse prides itself on purity, and you can taste it. This intense, generous wine with a long finish is made with cabernet franc, a grape that thrives in Ontario’s climate and soil. In fact, the province’s cabernet franc can stand on par with the great wines of France’s Loire Valley or Bordeaux, where the grape stars in some of the world’s most prestigious wines.

What it tastes like: Black and blue berries, raspberry, cherry, plum and cassis, with a whiff of pine forest, damp earth and pipe tobacco.

How to drink it: While eating grilled lamb, braised shank, a juicy steak, roast game birds or pretty much anything cooked over charcoal.

Stratus Vineyards Kabang Riesling 2015

Retail price $21 | Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why we’re into this wine: People rave about the quality of Ontario riesling, and Stratus Vineyards is at the top of the heap: the winery’s 62 acres enjoy one of the warmer climates in the region, so the grapes reach full ripeness, expression and power. Winemaker J-L Groux makes fun wines that are energetic and easy to like, and this dry sipper is everything you want in a summer white, with a flinty mineral quality that demands another sip. It’s a great patio wine.

What it tastes like: Apple, citrus, banana and a touch of petrol (don’t worry, that’s normal), with hints of pineapple.

How to drink it: While dining al fresco, eating seafood ceviche, tuna tartare, herbed white pizza, chicken salad or chilled leek and potato soup.