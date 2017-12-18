We had a blast at Into the Vine

The first-ever VQA Into the Vine was a feast for the senses. From November 10 to 12, Torontonians had a chance to experience Ontario VQA wine in a completely new and innovative way. Inspired by VQA Ontario’s signature wine varieties, leading-edge contemporary artists created six immersive multi-sensory experiences to deconstruct the traditional wine tasting.

The golden, luxe character of Chardonnay was brought to life in an installation by Atomic3 that mimicked a towering, glowing bonfire. Violet and mysterious, Gamay Noir inspired a mesmerizing projection of imagery on the ceiling by WECIP. Sensual and complex, Cabernet Franc was the theme of a dark room bathed in an immersive light show by artist Guillaume Marmin. Riesling’s fresh and captivating qualities were captured by an explosion of more than 40,000 real flowers lit by geometric lights in an installation by Studio F Minus, which consists of the artist-architect duo of Mitchell F. Chan and Brad Hindson. Artist Xiaojing Yan’s ethereal “Cloud Cell,” made with 13,000 suspended freshwater pearls, evoked vibrant and bubbly nature of Sparkling wine. Pinot Noir was depicted by a seductive, raspberry-hued mural by artist Madison van Rijn—she’ll tell you all about it here.

Click on the videos, enjoy the highlights