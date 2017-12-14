How to get great wine delivered to your door (and a year of Toronto Life for free, too)

We’re big fans of Charlie’s Burgers, the excellent Toronto-based pop-up dining series hosted in a different top-secret location and by a different high-profile chef—many of them recognized by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the Michelin Guide and Relais & Châteaux—every few months.

And we especially love their CB Wine Program, a subscription-based wine club where members receive a customized delivery highlighting a different producer each month. The CB Wine team tastes some 600 bottles a year to select a lineup of 12 producers, then visits the vineyards and imports the bottles directly—so yes, these wines are special (none of them are available at any Ontario retail store). You’ll get to try bottles of all sorts, from a Sicilian producer of unpretentious volcanic wines to a small husband-and-wife winery that packs the Chilean terroir into every sip.

Each delivery comes with notes about the winery, the maker and the wine itself, plus cellaring tips, suggested food pairings, and two featured Toronto restaurants where you can bring the bottles and they’ll waive the corkage fee—places like Ardo, Bar Isabel, Campagnolo, DaiLo, Piano Piano, Ruby Watchco, Carbon Bar, Nota Bene, L’Unita.

And here’s another bonus: the Cheese Boutique prepares a basket of provisions each month specifically designed to pair with the wines, and offers it to CB members at a wholesale price. Members deal directly with the owner and cheese master Afrim Pristine.

For the month of December, if you sign up for the CB Wine Program ($117 plus hst per month) using promo code TORONTO LIFE, you’ll receive a one-year print subscription to Toronto Life with your membership. If you’re already a subscriber, we’ll extend your subscription by a year.

Because nothing goes better with a top-notch bottle and a world-class nosh than a really great read.