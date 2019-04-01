Welcome to the Toronto Life Wine Club

Toronto Life monthly wine subscription program is all about unearthing fantastic bottles from the best Ontario wineries. We create a three-pack of a producer’s best bottles and send them right to you. Each monthly shipment is like visiting the vineyards and cellars of Ontario’s most exciting winemakers without ever leaving home.

Questions? Check out our FAQ below.

Member benefits

• A monthly pack of three small-batch wines delivered to your home or office

• Opportunity to taste new, exclusive and hard-to-obtain wines

• Expert insight with tasting notes and food pairings

• No obligation; cancel at any time

• $89 per month, including taxes and shipping

Frequently asked questions



How are the wines selected?

We select only the best-of-the-best small-batch wines from top Ontario producers. These are interesting wines with interesting stories. The wines are selected and tasted by a team of professional wine experts and sommeliers.

Do you deliver to all of Ontario?

Yes! We have just expanded our delivery area beyond the GTA and now ship throughout Ontario.

When will my wine arrive?

Your credit card will be billed on the 20th day of each month, and your wine will be delivered the following week.

How is the wine shipped?

We use Canada Post or The Messengers courier service. Please note: Government regulations require a signature from an adult at least 19 years of age, so the wine cannot be left on your doorstep. Many customers find it easiest to have their wine packages shipped to their office address.

What should I do if something is wrong with my package?

Should you have issue with the wines you receive, including a damaged shipment, please contact sommelier@torontolife. wine or call 647-872-6395. Your satisfaction is 100 per cent guaranteed.

Can I cancel my subscription?

Absolutely. You can skip, pause, or cancel anytime. Simply send us an email at sommelier@ torontolife.wine or call 647-872-6395. Cancellation requests must be received by the 15th day of the month to avoid being charged.

More questions?

No problem. Please contact us at sommelier@torontolife.wine or call 647-872-6395 and we’ll answer all your inquiries, and maybe even offer you some wine tips.

