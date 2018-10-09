Wine and Beer

Here’s what’s in November’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

Here’s what’s in November’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

By |  

By |  

Join the club

In November’s Toronto Life Wine Club delivery, enjoy inaugural red vintages—a malbec and a sangiovese—from two top Ontario wineries, along with a beautifully rich white made in extremely small quantities. Orders must be placed by Oct. 31.

 

Hidden Bench Malbec 2016

Retail $30 | Beamsville

Malbec in Ontario? Indeed, and we’re lucky to have Hidden Bench on the case. This robust wine offers a spicy complexity that’s tailor-made for earthy fall dishes. Pair with grilled red meats and poultry—the more charcoal, the better—and hearty stews.

Foreign Affair Sangiovese 2016

Retail $34.95 | Vineland

This beauty will transport you to Tuscany in no time. Sangiovese is scarce in Ontario, but Foreign Affair knows how to do it right. Juicy sour cherries, fresh herbs and a supple texture make for the perfect pairing with red sauces, pizzas and charcuterie.

Leaning Post The Fifty Chardonnay 2016

Retail $22.20 | Winona
Ilya Senchuk’s tiny batches of wine are highly sought after. This rich yet delicate chardonnay is brimming with apple, citrus and a hint of spice. Try it solo or with seafood, poultry or grilled veggies.

More about Ontario winemakers

Topics: Foreign Affair Winery Hidden Bench Leaning Post Ontario wine Toronto Life Wine Club

 

Big Stories

City

My grandfather’s cult

City

Toronto’s Best (and Worst) Neighbourhoods 2018

City

The Forest Hill family, ​their Bay Street accountant, and the missing millions

City

Her son took a pill that was laced with fentanyl. He died in his sleep

City

The dramatic fall of Albert Schultz

Crime

A family was systematically slaughtered in this house—by a very angry ex