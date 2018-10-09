Here’s what’s in November’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

In November’s Toronto Life Wine Club delivery, enjoy inaugural red vintages—a malbec and a sangiovese—from two top Ontario wineries, along with a beautifully rich white made in extremely small quantities. Orders must be placed by Oct. 31.

Hidden Bench Malbec 2016

Retail $30 | Beamsville

Malbec in Ontario? Indeed, and we’re lucky to have Hidden Bench on the case. This robust wine offers a spicy complexity that’s tailor-made for earthy fall dishes. Pair with grilled red meats and poultry—the more charcoal, the better—and hearty stews.

Foreign Affair Sangiovese 2016

Retail $34.95 | Vineland

This beauty will transport you to Tuscany in no time. Sangiovese is scarce in Ontario, but Foreign Affair knows how to do it right. Juicy sour cherries, fresh herbs and a supple texture make for the perfect pairing with red sauces, pizzas and charcuterie.

Leaning Post The Fifty Chardonnay 2016

Retail $22.20 | Winona

Ilya Senchuk’s tiny batches of wine are highly sought after. This rich yet delicate chardonnay is brimming with apple, citrus and a hint of spice. Try it solo or with seafood, poultry or grilled veggies.