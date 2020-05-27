The one vodka your home bar needs right now

Try clean, crisp Wheatley Vodka today and you could win a limited edition bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, the world’s most sought-after bourbon

You might not be able to visit your favourite patio this summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t sit in the sun and enjoy a tall, frosty cocktail (or three) in your own backyard.

Every home bartender needs a trusted vodka on hand—one that’s super versatile, whether poured neat or as an essential ingredient for a Moscow Mule, a brunch-friendly Caesar or any other vodka-based tipple.

You won’t find a higher-quality vodka than Wheatley Vodka. Not only is it handcrafted in small batches, it’s distilled ten times over, giving it an exceptional smoothness, a pure and crisp nose, and a clean taste with a hint of vanilla.

If that isn’t reason enough to pick up a bottle, Wheatley Vodka is prepared to entice you even further. Buy one bottle of Wheatley Vodka before 1:00 p.m. ET on June 18, 2020, and you’ll be entered into a draw to win a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle—the world’s most sought-after bourbon. For the full contest rules and regulations, visit https://torontolife.com/wheatley-vodka-pappy-van-winkle-giveaway-rules-and-regulations/ and click here to enter now.

Wheatley and Pappy are family. They’re both created at the world-famous Buffalo Trace Distillery, in Frankfort, Kentucky. Buffalo Trace believes in quality over quantity. Only 18 bottles of 15-year-old Pappy Van Winkle were available in all of Ontario last year. Bourbon aficionados are so crazy about its sweet aroma of caramel corn and vanilla and its bold flavours of leather, fruit, oak and spice that they’ve been known to shell out thousands of dollars just to get their hands on a single bottle. That’s commitment.

This summer, the only thing better than sitting in the sun with some Wheatley Vodka—preferably in the recipes we love, below—would be capping off your evening with a sip of the Holy Grail of bourbon.

Blue Martini

Ingredients

2 large green olives, pitted

1 teaspoon good-quality blue cheese, such as Roquefort

1 teaspoon dry vermouth

3 ounces Wheatley vodka (just over 1/3 cup)

Directions

Stuff the olives with the blue cheese. Add the vermouth to a martini glass and swirl to coat the glass. Freeze the glass until chilled, about 10 minutes. When ready to serve, add the Wheatley vodka to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake well. Strain the vodka into the prepared martini glass and garnish with the olives.

Cucumber Collins

Ingredients

2 slices cucumber (quartered)

2 slices lime (quartered)

1 ounce simple syrup

1 1/2 ounces Wheatley Vodka

3 to 4 ounces Sparkling Water or Club Soda

Garnish: Cucumber ribbons

Garnish: Lime slice

Garnish: Mint sprig

Add cucumber, lime and simple syrup to cocktail shaker. Muddle well. Add Wheatley Vodka and ice. Shake well. Strain into a tall ice-filled glass and top with sparkling water. Garnish with cucumber ribbons, lime slice and mint.

Or for a low calorie, no sugar, thirst quenching cocktail, add Wheatley to your favourite flavoured sparkling water and top with berries, lemon or lime.