The Dinner to celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Sustainable New Zealand Wines is not to be missed!
Winery representatives Kim Crawford, Arabella Waghorn, Sean Hutchinson and Sam Bennet join Master Somm Jennifer Huether and Chef Brad Long for an exclusive five-course sustainable dinner
To celebrate the 200th anniversary of grape vines first being planted in New Zealand, the High Commission of New Zealand is hosting an exclusive five-course harvest-style dinner with some of the country’s top Wineries. The idea behind the dinner is to bring sustainable food and wine from opposite sides of the world together for one incredible evening.
Chef Brad Long, who is well known for his commitment to eco-conscious cooking, is leading the kitchen at Evergreen Brickworks for the feast. Local farmers and producers will be paired against certified-sustainable New Zealand wines. “We’re excited to bring food and wine from opposite sides of our planet together,” says Chef Long. “These places are so vastly different; yet share a common impact on things that grow—a cool climate—which, with skilled hands, creates the terroir of Ontario and New Zealand. It will be delicious all around.”
The carefully curated wine pairings will be explained by Master Sommelier Jennifer Huether, for an evening of discovery, education and all-around good fun.
Featured speakers include:
- Kim Crawford – Loveblock
- Arabella Waghorn – Astrolabe Wines
- Sean Hutchinson – Babich Wines Ltd.
- Sam Bennett – Villa Maria and Esk Valley
- Jennifer Huether – Master Sommelier
- Brad Long – Chef, Cafe Belong
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019
- Time: 6:30 p.m. reception / 7:30 p.m. dinner
- Where: Evergreen Brickworks, Café Belong, 550 Bayview Ave.
Menu:
Reception/Passed Canapes:
Crispy Polenta Squares
with Scallion Emulsion
Black Bean Tostada
with Chili Pepper Jam
YU Ranch Beef Tartare
on Red Fire Crostini, Horseradish Aioli, Crispy Shallots
House Smoked Trout
on Scallion Pancake, Dill Creme Fraiche, Pickled Red Onion
First Course:
Murray’s Farm Tamworth Pork Terrine
with Cherries and Walnuts, Dressed Arugula and Shaved Radish & Parsley Emulsion
Second Course:
Fall Harvest Salad
Grilled and Roasted Heirloom Caroots, Squash and Sweet Potato Carmalized Shallot Dressing, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds & Monforte Cheese
Third Course:
Tempura Fried Fogo Island Cod
Shaved Fennel Slaw, Beet and Chive Aioli, Pickled Things
Fourth Course:
Grilled Buschbeck Farms Rack of Lamb
Corn Puree, Patty Pan Squash, Charred Cippolini Onion, Stonefruit Mostarda & Chili Oil
Dessert:
Espresso Chocolate Pavlova
Marscapone Whip, Elderberry Syrup, Macerated Strawberries and Blueberries & Shaved ChocoSol Dark Chocolate
The cost of this special dining experience is $199 per person (incl. tax + grat.). Tickets can be purchased here. Quantities limited.