Six brand-new Toronto beers to drink this spring

Half a dozen locally made brews to drink right now—and some food pairings to make ’em taste even better

Rouge River’s Soursop + Tangerine Sour

50 Bullock Dr. Unit 8, Markham, 905-209-1236, rougeriverbrewingcompany.com

You’ll probably see a few soursop-based beers in the city this summer. The tropical fruit—otherwise known as Brazilian paw paw, graviola or custard apple—is the latest “it” fruit in sour beers thanks to its tangy pineapple or strawberry flavour. This brew’s racy acidity helps the orange, apricot and lemon notes shine, finishing dry with zero bitterness.

Pairing: Try swapping out some of the oil in your salad dressing with this tangy ale, or sip it alongside fruit salad, or chips and guac.





Eastbound Brewing’s Moonless Night Oatmeal Stout

700 Queen St. E., 416-901-1299, eastboundbeer.com

Dark beer isn’t just for winter, especially when it’s a chocolatey, 4.7 per cent easy-sipping stout like this one. Aromas of fresh coffee grounds, plum and tamari dance on a lightly creamy body before finishing with a hit of dark chocolate.

Pairing: At the brewery? Tuck into Eastbound’s stout-marinated Miami ribs or roasted heirloom carrot salad. At home, fire up the grill because this savoury stout goes perfectly with grilled salmon or a beef burger.





Bellwoods Brewery’s Runes IPA

124 Ossington Ave. and 20 Hafis Rd., bellwoodsbrewery.com

Lupulin powder is the magical fairy dust of hops, because it’s chock full of essential oils and it comes with a big aromatic punch when it’s used in dry-hopping brews. That’s exactly how Bellwoods employs the stuff here to amp up the citrus, pinesap and gooseberry notes in this hazy, barely-bitter IPA.

Pairing: If you’re at the Ossington brew pub, try it with their spring salad or crispy cod sandwich. At home, toss up a salad with chevre, make fish tacos, or throw together a Thai curry (or order some in).





People’s Pint’s Helles Island American Lager

90 Cawthra Ave., Unit #101, 647-350-9150, peoplespint.com

This brand new brewery has taken over Junction Craft Brewing’s original spot on Cawthra Avenue, and their Helles Island could be your new favourite knock-back-able lager. It drinks like a legit Old World helles: fresh and clean with notes of white bread riding on a lightly creamy body, and finishing with a bitter whisper.

Pairing: A green salad or anything sandwiched in a fresh baguette.





Northern Maverick’s Tart of Darkness

115 Bathurst St., 416-540-4030, northernmaverick.ca

Some dark sour beers taste like coffee with lemon juice. (No, thank you.) Luckily Northern Maverick’s Tart of Darkness gets it right. This copper ale mixes notes of toast and toffee with tons of dark fruit—plums, fresh figs, sultana raisins—and a light tart kick. Easy drinking, but not overly complex, it’s like a baby Flanders Red.

Pairing: If you’re at Northern Maverick, see how the beer’s acidity cuts through chef Mark Cutrara’s rich French onion soup or brisket tacos. At home, spread some olive tapenade on toast and call it a day.





Amsterdam’s AK 1870 English Bitter

245 Queens Quay W., and 45 Esandar Dr., 416-504-1040, amsterdambeer.com

It doesn’t get much more old-school than this: an English bitter brewed using an 1870 U.K. recipe by local beer historian Gary Gillman. This easy-drinking golden ale has plenty of fine bubbles with lavender and snappy herbal hops balanced by notes of whole wheat cracker. Get it ASAP before this small-batch Adventure Brew is gone.

Pairing: If you’re at Amsterdam’s Barrel House or Brewpub try it with the Brewer’s Board. At home, pour into a dimpled mug and chow down on a ploughman’s platter.